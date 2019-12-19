wrestling / News
John Cena Reportedly Wants ‘Substantial’ Role at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa
– According to a report by the WrestleVotes account, John Cena apparently wants to do “something substantial” at WrestleMania 36 next year. Specifically, Cena would like to do more than just make an appearance, like when he returned as the Dr. of Thuganomics to go after Elias at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year.
Additionally, WrestleMania 36 is being held in the Tampa area, where Cena also currently resides. So, this WrestleMania is an important show for him.
John Cena has largely been away from WWE as of late to focus on his movie career. 2019 was the first year without Cena in action on a WWE PPV event since 2001.
Heard recently that John Cena wants to do something substantial at WrestleMania. More than just an appearance like last year. Cena resides within the Tampa area, seems like this Mania is important to him.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Says Vince McMahon Screwed Over Eric Bischoff on nWo WWE HOF Induction, Brought Him in as Head of Smackdown Just to Fire Him
- Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Steve Austin To Speak, Didn’t Get the Austin 3:16 Promo
- Tito Santana Says Bobby Heenan and Jesse Ventura’s Racial Commentary Helped His Career, Discusses How Wrestling Has Evolved Today
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Should Be Worried About Their Viewership Decline