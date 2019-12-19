John Cena Reportedly Wants ‘Substantial’ Role at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa

– According to a report by the WrestleVotes account, John Cena apparently wants to do “something substantial” at WrestleMania 36 next year. Specifically, Cena would like to do more than just make an appearance, like when he returned as the Dr. of Thuganomics to go after Elias at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year.

Additionally, WrestleMania 36 is being held in the Tampa area, where Cena also currently resides. So, this WrestleMania is an important show for him.

John Cena has largely been away from WWE as of late to focus on his movie career. 2019 was the first year without Cena in action on a WWE PPV event since 2001.