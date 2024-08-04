wrestling / News
John Cena Wants to Team With Jelly Roll in WWE
– Singer and musician Jelly Roll was a guest last night at WWE SummerSlam, and he also performed his song, “Liar,” during the event. Later on, Jelly Roll even got involved, helping The Miz and R-Truth deal with A-Train Down Under, with Jelly Roll hitting a chokeslam on Austin Theory. Now, John Cena wants to team with Jelly Roll in WWE, as he shared today via social media.
Following Jelly Roll’s blockbuster appearance during SummerSlam, John Cena wrote on the music star, “Have listened to his music, had the privilege of spending some time with him, and now know I have a GREAT option for a tag team partner anytime @WWE comes to Nashville! @JellyRoll615’s Time is Now!!!! #SummerSlam”
As previously noted, Cena will be kicking off his farewell tour starting in January 2025, which will run through December that year.
Have listened to his music, had the privilege of spending some time with him, and now know I have a GREAT option for a tag team partner anytime @WWE comes to Nashville! @JellyRoll615’s Time is Now!!!! #SummerSlam https://t.co/OjclazlcP7
— John Cena (@JohnCena) August 4, 2024
