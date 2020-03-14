wrestling / News
John Cena Speaks on Watching 205 Live From the Crowd Last Night
– As noted, John Cena made an appearance on last night’s Smackdown, which was held at the WWE Performance Center, without a live audience. WWE later released a clip of John Cena watching last night’s 205 Live from the tech area while the 10-man elimination match was being done live. You can check out that clip below.
John Cena stated on the experience, “This is something that I often longed to do: Watch this done live. There’s no experience like it. A guy like me, sometimes sticks out in the crowd. I definitely stick out in the crowd today because I am the crowd, but I’m in the tech area and because of the given circumstances, I get the treat of watching this live. Now, I’m used to performing in front of a crowd, so I’m a rookie at all this stuff. I’m watching the pros and taking notes. This is awesome.”
Last night, @JohnCena got to do something he longed to do for awhile, watch @WWE205Live LIVE from the audience! #205Live pic.twitter.com/9dtynXAIuv
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sami Callihan Says He Won’t Wrestle Until Coronavirus Is Contained
- Triple H’s New WWE Job Being Called A ‘Quiet Demotion’
- Eric Bischoff Again Takes Aim At Tony Khan, Says AEW Is Influenced By WCW, Is Paying Talent Huge Sums of Money, That Khan Has Paid $100 Million to Compete with WWE Developmental
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals His Frustrations With NJPW, Getting Blocked From Working in Impact