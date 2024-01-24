John Cena On Where He Would Like To Have His Last WWE Match

As previously reported, John Cena said he plans to retire from the ring before he turns 50. In an interview with BBC’s The One Show (via Fightful), Cena said that he would like to wrestle his last match the O2 Arena in London, England. He added that he doesn’t think he’d get to choose his last opponent.

He said: “So I’ve gone by the construct in my life of never trying to pick my opponents because that’s way above my pay grade, but I’ve been an active advocate for London to be a host of WrestleMania. A lot of people think when I go out in the middle of the ring and I say that, it’s just for the local moment, like, ‘We’re the show, we want to make the show happy.’ Fans in the UK, WWE fans are the best, and fans in London specifically, they will let you know how they feel. I don’t think I’ll be able to choose my opponent, but if I could choose a venue, it’d be the O2 in London. So I hope we can make that happen.“