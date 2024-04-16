John Cena Explains Why He’s Put An End Date On WWE Career

John Cena has been open about the fact that he’s at the tail end of his time in the ring, and he recently discussed why. Cena has said he plays to retire before he hits 50, and he spoke with Dax Shepard on the latter’s Armchair Expert podcast about that decision and more. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On wanting to retire before he’s 50: “I’m 700 days away from losing my fastball. It’s really close [to the end]. The business has been good to me, I just want to do right and be good to the business. I don’t want to hang around for longer than I should because my ego says I need to be involved.”

On his acting career: “It’s a place [movie business] to be creative. I get to surround myself with wonderful people, it’s led me here to sit with you, and the phone keeps ringing. I can sit across from you and say, ‘I’m going to do movies,’ and if the phone stops ringing, I got a pivot.”