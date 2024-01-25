John Cena Explains Why He Posts So Many Cryptic Things To Social Media

John Cena has a reputation for posting cryptic messages to social media without context, and he recently explained why. Cena uses his Instagram to post images that are sometimes random-seeming and other times seem like hints toward something going on in his careers, but he always posts them without context. He spoke about this posting habit on Logan Paul’s ImPAULsive podcast, noting for example that he posted a picture of Benjamin Franklin because he read Poor Charlie’s Almanac and a picture of a traffic jam because he was stuck in traffic.

You can see a couple highlights from the conversation below, per Wrestling Inc:

On posting stuff that is ‘inside baseball’ style content: “And I don’t care if you know, because that’s not the point. The point is if you come to there as a forum, you can check out the images, you can get a look into my life, or maybe you can get a look into your own life.”

On why he posts the way he does: “What’s most important for me: getting something out there for the people who actually pay attention to what I do, I have no idea why, but understanding that that’s important… I think social media is great if it doesn’t make your life miserable.”