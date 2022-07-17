John Cena and Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Finally Hold Delayed Wedding Ceremony in Vancouver

TMZ reports that WWE Superstar John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh, after legally marrying two years ago, finally held their wedding ceremony over the weekend. Their wedding was previously postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cena (45) and Shariatzadeh (33) held their wedding at The Vancouver Club in Vancouver, Canada on Friday (July 15). TMZ released photos of Cena and Shariatzadeh heading to the event, but it’s unknown if it was a rehearsal or the wedding ceremony (see below).

Shariatzadeh is a Vancouver native. The couple was initially married in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida in October 2020. The two are now able to hold the ceremony they wanted with family and friends, and it’s reportedly going to be a “star-studded event.”

Cena noted the wedding ceremony earlier today on Twitter, writing, “I do.” Cena started dating Shariatzdeh in 2019 following Cena ending his engagement and relationship with Nikki Bella in 2018. John Cena his first wife, Elizabeth Huberdeau, divorced in 2012.

