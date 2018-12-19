John Cena On If He Will Get A Haircut Before WWE Return

John Cena appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (via Wrestling Inc) and spoke about if he will cut his hair before his WWE return…

On His hair: “So here’s the deal, I’ve been playing a character in WWE for 15 years now, and I’ve looked the exact same,” Cena said. “Then I left to go to China for about 6 months and I came back with this, and literally it has caused a title wave of emotional upheaval. I’ve literally ruined people’s childhoods. I know you do ‘Mean Tweets’ and every day it’s just a barrage of ‘change back, you look ridiculous, you ruined my life!’ I’m just trying to figure my life out, i don’t know what the hell’s going on.”

Will He Get A Haircut Before WWE Return: “No,” Cena said when asked if he will get a cut before MSG. “Because the thing I like about the WWE is they’re very vocal, and very excited. So when I go to Madison Square Garden looking like an accountant, not so much a thin one, they’re going to raise hell. So it’s going to be great, I just want to see what happens. … I don’t know what they’re going to do.”

On Growing Up With Four Brothers: “At the Cena household, any given day you could win or you could lose,” Cena said. “We’re all so close in age that we always fought and it was never a lock. I really thank my brothers and I love them to death, and we talk about this often when we reminisce. They taught me how to lose a fight, they taught me humility, they taught me failure, and they taught me how to cuss. So I’m very grateful for that.”