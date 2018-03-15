WWE News: John Cena Will Not Be Hosting Blues Clues, WWE Trademarking Samoa Joe

According to AdWeek, John Cena is not going to be the new host of the Blues Clues reboot at Nickelodeon. Cena was at the Nickelodeon upfronts when the show was announced wearing the customary garb of the Steve character from the kids show. A reporter from Adweek posted the below on twitter, which led to the speculation, and story taking on a life of it’s own.

– According to Pwinsider, WWE applied to trademark Samoa Joe for wrestling purposes on March 9th. This is their first attempt at trademarking the name. Joe has owned the trademark to his wrestling name since 2007.