John Cena Wishes He Could Have a Do-Over For Ruthless Aggression Character

John Cena says he wishes he could do his Ruthless Aggression era over again. Cena made his debut on WWE TV on June 27th, 2002 by challenging Kurt Angle and stating he had “Ruthless Aggression,” a term that Vince McMahon had coined for the new WWE era earlier that week. Cena was on a panel at Philadelphia Fan Expo and, when asked what era he would like to re-do, named that early point in his WWE run.

“The time period I wish I had a do-over for was the Ruthless Aggression character,” Cena said (per Fightful). “I did nothing with it.”

Cena eventually transitioned to his Doctor Of Thuganomics rap persona, which paved the way forward for him in the company.