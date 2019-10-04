John Cena Wishes WWE Good Luck for FOX Debut, Says He Will be ‘Enjoying From Afar’

– WWE Superstar John Cena shared a tweet earlier today, wishing his WWE family good luck for tonight’s debut of Friday Night Smackdown on the FOX Network. You can check out his tweet below.

Cena wrote, “Good luck to my @WWE family for the 1st episode of #SmackDown on @FOXTV. I’ve learned a lot about family here at #Fast9 and while I’ll be enjoying from afar, I’m glad #FastAndFurious family icon @TheRock gets to FINALLY return home to electrify!”

So unless John Cena is trying to work or smokescreen the fans, it looks like we shouldn’t expect him to make a surprise appearance on tonight’s show. As he mentioned, his former rival The Rock is confirmed to be appearing on tonight’s show.