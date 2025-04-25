John Cena Segment, Women’s US Title Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has added a John Cena segment and a match to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Nick Aldis announced in a video posted to Twitter on Friday that Cena will have the mic on tonight’s show, while Chelsea Green will defend her championship against Zelina Vega.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight on USA Network, is:

* WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega

* John Cena and Randy Orton appear