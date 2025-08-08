John Cena Won’t Reveal What He Said to Cody Rhodes at Summerslam

Following their street fight at WWE Summerslam, John Cena spoke to Cody Rhodes after the latter beat him for the WWE title. While talking to Adam’s Apple (via Fightful), Cena said that he had no plans to reveal what he told Rhodes.

He said: “If the world finds out about it, they won’t find out about it from me because that was between me and him.”

However, lip-readers on social media already seem to have figured it out. One noted: “That’s the best I got. You just beat the real John Cena.”