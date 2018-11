John Cena Working WWE Live Events in December

According to Pwinsider.com, John Cena will be working several WWE live events next month during the holidays. The appearances will just be a few days after the official theatrical release of his next film Transformers: Bumblebee…

* December 26 Raw live event in Madison Square Garden.

* December 27 Smackdown live event at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY.

* December 28 Smackdown live event in Baltimore, Maryland.

* December 30 Smackdown live event in Tampa, Florida.