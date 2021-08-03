John Cena Would ‘Love It’ If The Rock Returns to WWE

– Extra spoke to WWE Superstar John Cena at last night’s Los Angeles premiere for The Suicide Squad. During the interview, he was asked for his thoughts on The Rock making another return to WWE later on. Below are some highlights:

Cena on seeing The Suicide Squad in theaters: “I’m happy that people feel comfortable and safe enough to come out and I’m certainly happy to enjoy it in the theater with a crowd. We have some difficult circumstances in front of us. Something I have learned over the last year and a half: Moments we can enjoy, we should enjoy.”

John Cena on The Rock possibly returning to WWE: “I’d love it. First and foremost, I’m a WWE performer, but I’m also, at heart, a fan. I love The Rock, I love The Rock, and so do millions and millions of people. I think he would warm so many hearts if he came back. If there is anyone that has a greater sense of empathy of what he is trying to accomplish… I am trying to juggle everything and I haven’t been back in three and a half years and… I’m one thirty-sixth as busy as he is. For him to still be thinking about that, I think that is really special and really cool. I know he knows the effect his return would have and I think that’s also really special. I think you have to pay homage to those who paved the way, and without Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, I wouldn’t be here in this goofy costume, so thanks.”