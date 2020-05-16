wrestling / News

John Cena Writes on How Fear of Hurting Others Leads to Lying, Advises People to be Grateful to Your Critics

May 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena Raw Reunion

– John Cena shared an interesting tweet earlier today, writing about how fear of hurting others in “relationships of any kind” can ultimately lead to lying or worse. You can check out that tweet below.

Cena wrote, “So many times in relationships of any kind, fear of hurting those involved leads to either lying or withholding the truth, and long term can lead to a whole lot more hurt for everyone.”

Additionally, John Cena shared a tweet this week with some more inspirational advice on being grateful to your critics. He tweeted, “Be grateful for your critics. Their thoughts and opinions can help you learn about yourself and also teach you a lot about who they really are.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading