Various News: John Cena Joins Savannah Bananas, Latest WWE 2K24 Reveals, The Garcia Twins Talk Valentine’s Day
– John Cena has apparently joined a baseball team, as the Savannah Bananas posted a photo of Cena in uniform. The team is the baseball equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters.
You can't see him, but WWE Legend @JohnCena just made his debut in Bananaland👋 pic.twitter.com/nqmGjc1Pnj
— Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) February 10, 2024
– 2K Games has revealed footage of Rhea Ripley in WWE 2K23, as well as a photo of Isla Dawn, confirming she is in the game.
Mami’s always on top! 😈 @RheaRipley_WWE#WWE2K24 pic.twitter.com/IkeKyn63gH
— #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) February 10, 2024
Unholy Enchantress @IslaDawn #FirstLook #WWE2K24 pic.twitter.com/OzuWbnQ2vV
— #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) February 10, 2024
– Brie and Nikki Garcia spoke with Access Hollywood about their ideal Valentine’s Day plans.
