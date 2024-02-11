wrestling / News

Various News: John Cena Joins Savannah Bananas, Latest WWE 2K24 Reveals, The Garcia Twins Talk Valentine’s Day

February 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ricky Stanicky John Cena Image Credit: Ben King/Prime Video

– John Cena has apparently joined a baseball team, as the Savannah Bananas posted a photo of Cena in uniform. The team is the baseball equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters.

– 2K Games has revealed footage of Rhea Ripley in WWE 2K23, as well as a photo of Isla Dawn, confirming she is in the game.

– Brie and Nikki Garcia spoke with Access Hollywood about their ideal Valentine’s Day plans.

