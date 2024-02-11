Various News: John Cena Joins Savannah Bananas, Latest WWE 2K24 Reveals, The Garcia Twins Talk Valentine’s Day

– John Cena has apparently joined a baseball team, as the Savannah Bananas posted a photo of Cena in uniform. The team is the baseball equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters.

You can't see him, but WWE Legend @JohnCena just made his debut in Bananaland👋 pic.twitter.com/nqmGjc1Pnj — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) February 10, 2024

– 2K Games has revealed footage of Rhea Ripley in WWE 2K23, as well as a photo of Isla Dawn, confirming she is in the game.

– Brie and Nikki Garcia spoke with Access Hollywood about their ideal Valentine’s Day plans.