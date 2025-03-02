wrestling / News

John Cena Drops The Mic During WWE Elimination Chamber Post-Show

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Ashish
John Cena Image Credit: WWE

John Cena won the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. After the show, he came out for what was presumed to be his post-show media conference, but instead simply picked the mic up, dropped it on the table, and left.

The full post-show video is below.

