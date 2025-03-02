wrestling / News
John Cena Drops The Mic During WWE Elimination Chamber Post-Show
March 1, 2025 | Posted by
John Cena won the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. After the show, he came out for what was presumed to be his post-show media conference, but instead simply picked the mic up, dropped it on the table, and left.
The full post-show video is below.
