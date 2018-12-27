John Cena On How His WWE Films Work Was Frustrating, Talks WWE Preparing Him For Acting

– John Cena spoke with The Gorilla Position for a new interview talking about his film work, how WWE prepared him for acting and more. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On how he decides on which scripts to take: “I think it’s all over the board. I just finished doing a two-hander action comedy in China. Which is not necessarily the genre, it’s the culture. Chinese movies are very different than Western movies. There’s a different sort of film making process and story telling process, and I was riveted by that. And the next one after this will be a family comedy. So once again, it’s not the genre, it’s the read.”

On his WWE Films work: “In the realm of like The Marine, 12 Rounds, the early movies that I did with WWE films – and I never look back on my experiences with regret, I look back on them to try to learn from them – I always thought I could make the process go faster because that’s the environment I was familiar with. You have to understand, this is like 2004-2009, these are the prime years when things were catching fire, and the place I really wanted to be was on that canvas, man because that was where I felt most comfortable. And I was still trying to learn and define who I was. Went through a character shift from the ruthless aggression guy, to the rap guy, to the non-rap guy, to the Superman guy, like all that stuff happened in that time period so it was such a thriving environment because of the instant gratification. Then you get plopped in a set and you’re waiting 8 hours for a giant stunt, and you don’t understand the reason because I’m in the stunt business and I just want to fall down. But that’s not the way it works.”

On his WWE career preparing him for acting: “It’s storytelling so it’s massive that I have comfortable roots. Man I can’t tell you how much, not only in cinematic acting but in life, the WWE has prepared me for. I take what I learn as a storyteller there and bring it to here, and then take what I’ve learn in becoming a success there, listen to people who know what they’re doing, I get full faith and full direction to people.”