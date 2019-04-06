wrestling / News
John Cena Appears at WWE Hall of Fame During Warrior Award Presentation (Pics, Video)
Here are photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring Sue Aitchison being presented with the Warrior Award by Dana Warrior and a returning John Cena. Be sure to follow our LIVE HOF COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
The SPIRIT of the Ultimate Warrior just filled the @barclayscenter!#WWEHOF @DanaWarriorWWE pic.twitter.com/iYNoAuXZM0
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Just casually strolling in…
WELCOME BACK, @JohnCena! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/QUvDMvxskL
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
"I met Sue early in my career…She is tireless, she is selfless, she is amazing, she is the REASON why @WWE has a relationship with @MakeAWish." – @JohnCena #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/iUi0TERUEa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
#ThankYouSue! #ThankYouSue! #ThankYouSue! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/oGj1C3zQws
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
32 years, over 6,000 WISHES coordinated.
Welcome to the @WWE Hall of Fame, Sue Aitchison! pic.twitter.com/SsY8PqISDg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
"The energy and motivation that I get from these special children allows me to continue in the best job that I could ever wish for." – Sue Aitchison #WarriorAward #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/rbysLrOWMX
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
619 wishes and counting. Thank you, @JohnCena! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/ZyoIu9HvOk
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
"Wishes do come true. LET'S KEEP ON WISHING!" – Sue Aitchison #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/w0LP8Lxenf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
