wrestling / News

John Cena Appears at WWE Hall of Fame During Warrior Award Presentation (Pics, Video)

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
John Cena WWE Hall of Fame

Here are photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring Sue Aitchison being presented with the Warrior Award by Dana Warrior and a returning John Cena. Be sure to follow our LIVE HOF COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, WWE Hall of Fame, Ashish

More Stories

loading