John Cena Says WWE Helped Him Be a ‘Human Being’

John Cena credits his WWE career for making him a better person and actor. Cena spoke with The Shortlist for a new interview promoting F9: The Fast Saga and was asked how his work in WWE prepared him for acting.

“Man, WWE has helped me be a human being,” Cena said. “You know, WWE can be a very wonderful experience. It can also be very humbling. There is nothing to make you feel smaller than an entire arena singing ‘John Cena sucks’ at the top of their voice. I’ve been in front of crowds that have called me every name in the book and WWE refers to it as polarising. But to be able to go out each and every night when the crowd is against you, you turn against them and you combat evil with evil.”

He continued, “I am forged as a different human being because of that experience. I’m comfortable taking big swings and risks. I’m comfortable failing in front of people, which is uncomfortable being present in that moment because I don’t know what is going to happen with the audience. All of these things you have to do to be a performer. So, yeah, not only has it helped me with my acting but WWE has also helped me with my life.”