John Cena Comments On WWE-Netflix Deal, Is Happy For the Rock Joining TKO Board

In an interview with Variety, John Cena praised WWE’s recent deal with Netflix, which he said will end up being ‘good for everybody’. He also commented on The Rock joining the TKO board of directors. Here are highlights:

On WWE’s deal with Netflix: “That’s great for WWE, that’s obviously great for TKO. It came in tandem with an announcement that Dwayne Johnson is now on the board of TKO and he’s going to be more involved with WWE — that warms my heart. I think it’s great for Netflix because WWE will get global exposure and it will help Netflix in all of its markets. WWE’s been around the world forever, so Netflix immediately gets a global property that they don’t have to air U.S.-only or Canada-only, they can put it everywhere. And with WWE, the entertainment never stops. They know they have a reliable source of constant entertainment. This is a partnership that’s great for both brands. I couldn’t be happier.”

On his in-ring future: “I will retire soon from in-ring action. WWE’s always my family, I’ll always be there in any capacity they’ll have me, but we got a wonderful young generation that needs to strut their stuff. I hope I’m lucky enough to be on Netflix in 2025.”

On the surprises of Argylle: “The movie was way different than the script I got — so many more twists and turns in the movie. By telling you, I’d give a lot away. The movie was so much more suspenseful than the script.”