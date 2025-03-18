wrestling / News
John Cena WWE Raw Promo Breaks Over 2.4 Million Views on YouTube, New Glasgow Merchandise
– The full WWE Raw segment of John Cena explaining his actions and turning heel on last night’s show has reached over 2.4 million views on YouTube:
– WWEShop.com has released the new John Cena Farewell Tour Glasgow Collection. As noted, Cena will be appearing at next week’s show in Glasgow, Scotland.
John Cena explained last night on Raw that he’s not changing his merchandise or music despite his actions. He stated, “You will get what you have earned, and what you have earned is nothing!”
The Last Time is Now! Head to #WWEShop and check out this NEW John Cena Farewell Tour Glasgow Collection! Including a Glasgow Championship Spinner Replica Title! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/7pd16bx5Lq pic.twitter.com/Wz04xcTLtX
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 17, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Note On Compensation For TNA & NXT Talent During Crossover Appearances
- Steve Austin Explains Why He Wouldn’t Give John Cena Advice About His Heel Turn
- Bully Ray Thinks Hulk Hogan Turning Heel Is Bigger Than John Cena’s Turn
- More Details on Jade Cargill-Shayna Baszler Situation That Reportedly Led To Backstage Heat