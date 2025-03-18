– The full WWE Raw segment of John Cena explaining his actions and turning heel on last night’s show has reached over 2.4 million views on YouTube:

– WWEShop.com has released the new John Cena Farewell Tour Glasgow Collection. As noted, Cena will be appearing at next week’s show in Glasgow, Scotland.

John Cena explained last night on Raw that he’s not changing his merchandise or music despite his actions. He stated, “You will get what you have earned, and what you have earned is nothing!”