John Cena Opens WWE Raw, Gets RKO’d By Randy Orton

John Cena opened up this week’s episode of WWE Raw laying out his plan to ruin wrestling, only to get laid out by Randy Orton. Monday night’s show saw the new Undisputed WWE Champion open the show and talked about how the Las Vegas fans owe him an apology and that the WWE fanbase has gone soft. He went on to say that the fans mean nothing to him and that he has 27 appearances left of his 36 contracted dates, and how he doesn’t have to wrestle for them, and once he’s done with them the professional wrestling timeline stops as does the lineage of the championship held by Bruno Sammartino, Shawn Michaels, CM Punk and Triple H.

Cena said that Cody Rhodes was their best chance to stop him but he was destroyed and no one had his ruthless aggression. He said that the last real champion is here, only to have Randy Orton appear and lay out Cena with an RKO.