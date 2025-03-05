wrestling / News
John Cena Advertised For WWE Smackdown in May and June
March 5, 2025 | Posted by
WWE is advertising John Cena for upcoming episodes of Smackdown this summer, with dates set for May and June. Cena is advertised for Smackdown on May 30 (Knoxville, TN), June 13 (Lexington, KY) and June 20 (Grand Rapids, MI). Tickets for all three events are now on sale.
His next advertised date on his retirement tour is the March 17 episode of WWE RAW. He is also set for the March 24 and 31 episodes of RAW.
