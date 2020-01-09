John Cena on Movie Shoots vs. WWE’s Schedule, If He’s Playing Peacemaker In Suicide Squad

– WWE Superstar John Cena appeared on last night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. You can check out a video and some highlights from his appearance below.

Cena on if he’s wrestling mode or movie mode right now: “You know, that’s a great question. Right now I’m smack dab in the middle of filming the new installment of Suicide Squad. So full, full movie mode, yes.”

Cena on a movie shoot compared to a WWE touring schedule: “The days are actually longer at a movie, so believe it or not, even though the touring schedule is grueling with WWE, I actually have more time to work out. I’m in movie mode, yet I’m working out less.”

John Cena on the sequel for Suicide Squad and if he’s playing Peacemaker: “I can’t confirm or deny anything about Suicide Squad. I can tell you that I’m right in the middle of filming it. The DC people people are always watching.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Jimmy Kimmel Live, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.