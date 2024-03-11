John Cena Says You Can See Him, Talks Hotel Aliases

In an interview with MTV (via Fightful, John Cena admitted that even though it’s a popular joke to say he’s invisible, you can actually see him. He spoke about various hotel aliases he’s used. Here are highlights:

On if he’s ever lied in an interview: “All the time. I don’t think there’s an ounce of truth in anything I’ve said. Ever. I’m living in a lie. I’m living a whole lie. I think I’m visible. I think people can see me. They can’t.”

On his past hotel aliases: “For years, ironically, I was using Dick Hammerbush. Then I went through a John Smash Mouth phase. That was very short-lived as well. Like I said, it was completely irony. Then, you know, John Cena, you gotta go with it. After we filmed this, I did a film in Atlanta and stayed in a hotel under the name John Cena. It just happened to be a hotel where a lot of pro teams travel to. They thought it was a fake because they thought an athlete used the name ‘John Cena’ as their alias. So it was like a double web of deception, where I’m now someone’s Dick Hammerbush. Ricky Stanicky is such a sticky, sticky name. I do like, I also like Rock Hard Rod. That, again, could be a new edition of Dick Hammerbush, but again, I’m not gonna let it die. Pete Peacemaker is near and dear to my heart. I think there’s more layers to me in just that name than people are aware of. But Rock Hard Rod, that’s a pretty good one.“