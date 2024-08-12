John Cena Says No Amount of Money Will Change His Mind About Retirement

In an interview with ComicBook.com, John Cena spoke about his retirement tour next year, noting that he plans on staying retired and won’t change his mind. Here are highlights:

On ending his career as a wrestler: “There isn’t a check writer with enough money to change my mind when I hang it up in December. I don’t want to continue for ego or financial gain. I built a relationship of trust and authenticity over the years with the WWE, and that’s people who think I suck and people who believe in me, they know that I shoot them straight and I’m trustworthy. I mean what I say: when I’m done in December, I am done. It is the last time I will perform in a ring.”

On staying in WWE as an ambassador: “I’ll be a member of the WWE family as an ambassador and a grateful one. But you will see me wear this (points to suit), not the wristbands, the jorts, the ball cap. That, in December 2025, that goes away, and that’s the reason why we’re putting so much equity and emphasis on this farewell tour.”