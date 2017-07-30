WWE News: A Look Back at John Cena’s Coolest Smackdown Matches, Titus O’Neil Shares Travel Video With Akira Tozawa

– WWE.com recently took a look at John Cena’s “coolest Smackdown matches” ahead of his No. 1 contender’s match with Shinsuke Nakamura, which is set for Tuesday on Smackdown live. The top five picks were: Rob Van Dam (2004), The Undertaker (2003), Rey Mysterio (2003), Seth Rollins (2013), and Eddie Guerrero in a Parking Lot Brawl (2003).

– Titus O’Neil released a video on his Twitter account, showing him on the road with Akira Tozawa and talks about Tozawa’s musical tastes. At first, O’Neil says he doesn’t know what Tozawa has him listening to on the radio. After O’Neil asks Tozawa about the music they are listening to, Tozawa replies back with, “Japanese, yo!” You can check out the video O’Neil released on Twitter below.