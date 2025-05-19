WWE legend John Cena recently named his favorite shirt design from his long career, and it’s one that very few fans own. Ahead of WWE SummerSlam in 2021, WWE and Cena put out a special limited edition kit that included a Super Mario-style shirt, priced at $1,000 with only 500 available. Cena has said before that only 37 of these kits were sold, calling it a “catastrophic failure.”

Despite the low sales, John Cena told fans at the Philadelphia Fan Expo (per Fightful) that this design is his top pick.

“My favorite one of all time is a very limited one. It’s the Super Mario parody. I thought it would be great,” Cena stated. “The price point was way too high. I learned my lesson. We only sold like 15 shirts. It’s like the rarest ever John Cena shirt. WWE, after we ran the kit, they were like, ‘It’s a dope shirt, we should sell them all at regular price.’ It’s the one time I put my foot down and said, ‘No, there are people out there that spent a lot of their resources and I want them to have a collectible.’ It’s the only shirt of mine I ever saved. I have serial number 000. I think that’s the dopest shirt.”