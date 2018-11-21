WWE News: John Cena’s Transformers: Bumblebee Gets Special One Day Early Open, Gobbledy Gooker Added to WWE Supercard, Damien Sandon Lands TV Role

– According to Pwinsider.com, John Cena’s next feature film, Transformers: Bumblebee will have a one day only theatrical screening the evening of December 8 at 7 PM before it officially opens on December 21. The film is described as follows…

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot seeks refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. Charlie, on the brink of turning 18 years old and trying to find her place in the world, soon discovers the battle-scarred and broken Bumblebee. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. Cena plays Burns, a government agent, in the film.

– The Gobbledy Gooker is featured in the latest update for the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game.

So glorious. The Gobbledy Gooker returns in the FUSION FEAST, beginning on 11/20. Collect festive ingredients from the Draft board and card packs. Then, fuse the ingredients to create a special GG card. Promo ends on 11/27. pic.twitter.com/dNN6glm0dl — WWE SuperCard (@WWESuperCard) November 20, 2018

– The former Damien Sandow recently spoke with Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast (via ringside news) about his upcoming role on NBC’s Midnight, Texas

As a lot of people know I kinda moved out to California, trying the acting thing. One thing led to another and I kinda got very, very lucky. I don’t know if you guys watch the NBC show Midnight Texas. But if not you should definitely check it out because I got in a couple of episodes and I’m there. I don’t want to spoil anything but I’ll definitely be on there in the next few weeks. Look for me and I’ll give you a hint. I’m no angel and I definitely use my skills in the ring on the show and we will say that.