John Cena’s WrestleMania Opponent Likely To Be Revealed at Raw’s 25th Anniversary Event

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Cena vs. AJ Styles is not the plan for WrestleMania, as WWE has him set for a bigger match. Cena’s WrestleMania opponent will reportedly be made clear at the Raw 25th-anniversary show. That would likely mean that Cena will face someone like Undertaker, Batista, Goldberg or Hogan. Hogan all depends on him getting medically cleared and if the sponsors were okay with his returning. Several angles for the top WrestleMania matches will be shot at the 25th anniversary of Raw on Monday, January 22.