John Cena & Riddle Team Up After WWE Raw Goes Off Air

July 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE reportedly held a dark match following the conclusion of Monday night’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that John Cena and Riddle teamed up to defeat Mace and T-Bar in about 10 minutes.

Riddle worked most of the match until Cena made the hot tag and hit his usual spots. He got the pinfall on Mace via Attitude Adjustment.

