John “Crusher Doogan” Mair Passes Away
– 411 is sad to report the passing of Independent wrestler John “Crusher Doogan” Mair.
Mair was trained at the Malenko family school and took the name to pay tribute to Dean Malenko, who used the name early in his career. He was behind New York Wrestling Connection in Long Island, NY, the school and promotion that helped develop Zack Ryder, Tony Nese, Curt Hawkins, Trent Beretta, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and more.
No details were given on his passing.
We are truly saddened to learn of the loss of our friend, brother, and NYWC Hall Of Famer John “Crusher Doogan” Mair.
His knowledge and wisdom will live in the NYWC locker room forever. We thank you for the times and the memories.
Rest peacefully Crusher.
pic.twitter.com/7D91ANgDFk
— NYWC (@NYWCWRESTLING) January 23, 2020
411 would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of John Mair.
