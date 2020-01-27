wrestling / News

John “Crusher Doogan” Mair Passes Away

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– 411 is sad to report the passing of Independent wrestler John “Crusher Doogan” Mair.

Mair was trained at the Malenko family school and took the name to pay tribute to Dean Malenko, who used the name early in his career. He was behind New York Wrestling Connection in Long Island, NY, the school and promotion that helped develop Zack Ryder, Tony Nese, Curt Hawkins, Trent Beretta, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and more.

No details were given on his passing.

411 would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of John Mair.

