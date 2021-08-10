wrestling / News
John E. Bravo Files to Trademark His Ring Name
August 10, 2021 | Posted by
– Fightful reports that Impact Wrestling talent John E. Bravo filed a trademark on his ring name earlier this month. Bravo filed the trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on August 5 under his real name, John Mellnick. The listing had the following description:
Mark For: JOHN E. BRAVO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely professional wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler. Providing professional wrestling persona by using stage name. Namely a continued program about wrestling accessible by television satellite audio video and computer network. Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.
More Trending Stories
- Spoiler On Returning Talent For WWE Raw, Another Name Backstage
- Karl Anderson Reveals He Told Doc Gallows They Didn’t Need A No Cut Clause in WWE Deal
- Kurt Angle On His WWE SummerSlam 2001 Match With Steve Austin, What Austin Told Him Before The Match
- More Backstage Details on Rumored Changes Coming to WWE NXT, Who Has Ear of Vince McMahon