wrestling / News
John Hennigan Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8
– Josh Barnett has announced former WWE Superstar, John Hennigan (aka John Morrison), for Bloodsport 8 slated for next month. You can see the announcement below.
Barnett wrote on the news, “A man whose exploits are known all over the world is tapping into his collegiate wrestling roots and showing a side of himself that’s never been seen before in Professional Wrestling. John Hennigan is coming to Josh Barnett’s: #Bloodsport 8”
Hennigan was previously released by WWE last November. Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 is slated for March 31 and will be part of GCW’s: The Collective during WrestleMania Week in Dallas, Texas.
A man whose exploits are known all over the world is tapping into his collegiate wrestling roots and showing a side of himself that's never been seen before in Professional Wrestling.
John Hennigan is coming to Josh Barnett's: #Bloodsport 8 pic.twitter.com/WeqtFDkYRK
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reveals Unused Angle WWE Pitched That Made Him Uncomfortable
- Note On Where AJ Styles’ New WWE Deal Ranks Among Top Stars, Note On if AEW Showed Interest
- The WRLD on GCW Reportedly Not A Success On PPV, Decent On FITE
- Note on Why Brock Lesnar Smashed Open His Pod at WWE Elimination Chamber