John Hennigan, Jimmy Lloyd Set For MLW Battle Riot V

Major League Wrestling today announced John Hennigan & Jimmy Lloyd as participants in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

Two of wrestling’s true physical specimens have officially entered Battle RIOT V, with John Hennigan and Jimmy Lloyd joining a who’s who in this year’s 40-wrestler extravaganza.

The newly minted National Openweight Champion, John Hennigan could cement his position in MLW and mirror World Champion Hammerstone’s own ascension by winning the RIOT and punching his ticket to a title vs. title showdown.

With a unique parkour background, Hennigan could be the most elusive and challenging combatant in the RIOT… especially if his AZTECA Lucha cohorts join the “Shaman of Sports Entertainment” in entering the RIOT.

Known for his athletic feats and chiseled physique, Hennigan will have to compete with another breed of specimen in Jimmy Lloyd.

Lloyd isn’t afraid of taking on anyone in any match, as the independent underdog’s reputation has grown while enduring uncanny levels of pain while dripping in blood. Smashing light tubes and defying the odds in death matches, Jimmy Lloyd is battle-tested in just about every environment.

Dedicating 2022 to expanding his hardcore fighting base to become a hybrid wrestler, Lloyd sees the Battle RIOT as the ultimate test. In a never-ending quest to earn the respect and prove his worth, no matter the risks to his own body, Lloyd looks to bring the Battle RIOT golden ticket (and a few Philly cheesesteaks) back to Jersey with him on April 8.

Can Lloyd’s high threshold for pain and blend of carnage help him clinch victory in the RIOT?

Will John Hennigan be the final man standing at the end of Battle RIOT V?

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.