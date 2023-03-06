John Hennigan vs. Jacob Fatu Set For MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between John Hennigan and Jacob Fatu for the National Openweight Championship at MLW War Chamber. The event happens on April 6 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Major League Wrestling today announced a National Openweight Championship fight: John Hennigan (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

A spectacular dream match has been signed and gold will be on the line as two of MLW’s top fighters clash for the first time ever in MLW.

Having just won the National Openweight Championship, John Hennigan is already seeing action from the roster overloading the inbox of league officials demanding a crack at the newly minted champ. However, one name stood out among all others: Jacob Fatu.

“The High Chief of the Hood” has been making noise about wanting a bout with Hennigan since the “Shaman of Sports Entertainment” returned to MLW earlier this year. Now, league officials have locked in a championship showdown for the two in the Big Apple on April 6.

Will the ferocious Fatu crush Hennigan’s championship reign?

Will Hennigan’s finesse and AZTECA Lucha muchachos Taya Valkyrie and Sam Adonis ensure it is Hennigan celebrating in the Hollywood Hills with the title safely intact after their encounter at MLW War Chamber?

See Fatu vs. Hennigan for the National Openweight Championship LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.