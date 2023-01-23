John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack Added To MLW Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between John Hennigan and Willie Mack for MLW Superfight on February 4. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling today announced John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

Both fighters come from LA, albeit different neighborhoods. Growing up in South Central LA, Willie Mack had to fight for everything his whole life. Meanwhile, across town John Hennigan has enjoyed a life of privilege.

Partying in the Hills of Hollywood with reality stars, actors, and influencers, John Hennigan has enjoyed a big spotlight and a true rockstar life. Requesting his own locker room and hairdresser, Hennigan has ruffled feathers for his loud, obnoxious entourage, flanking him wherever he turns up.

Meanwhile, Willie Mack comes from the streets where he fights to live and lives to fight.

Will the power of the Mack drive “Chocolate Thunder” to victory lane or will it be the exceptional finesse (and arrogance) of John Hennigan that triumphs?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!