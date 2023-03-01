John Hennigan Wins National Openweight Title on MLW Underground

John Hennigan is the new MLW National Openweight Champion, winning the title on this week’s Underground. Hennigan defeated Davey Richards to win the championship after Cesar Duran distracted the referee, followed by Taya Valkyrie hitting Richards with her MLW Women’s Featherweight Title to allow Hennigan to get the pinfall.

The win (which was taped at MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7th) marks Hennigan’s first run with the title. Richards’ title reign ends at 198 days, having won it from Alex Kane at Battle Riot IV.