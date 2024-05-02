– Earlier today, the legal counsel for John Laurinaitis issued an announcement on a motion filed by Laurinaitis in the ongoing civil lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE. As previously reported, Grant named Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE as defendants in a civil lawsuit, accusing McMahon and Laurinaitis of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

According to the statement from Laurinaitis’ attorney, Edward M. Brennan, Laurinaitis filed a motion today “fulling joining in and adopting Vince McMahon’s motion to compel arbitration.” Additionally, the statement reads that Laurinaitis “corroborates” Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring Grant’s allegations “are completely unfounded.” You can read the full statement below:

“John Laurinaitis has filed a Motion today fully joining in and adopting Vince McMahon’s motion to compel arbitration. Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant’s allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her Complaint are completely unfounded. My client will fight these false allegations together with Mr. McMahon in the proper forum, arbitration.”

This is a sharp change in legal strategies by Laurinaitis’ camp. It’s different from the stance Brennan and Laurinaitis took earlier this year. Brennan told VICE News, “Like the plaintiff [Janel Grant], Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator.” Brennan issued multiple statements maintaining that Laurinaitis was, like Grant, a victim of McMahon as a sexual predator.

When later asked for clarification by VICE that Brennan was referring to McMahon as a predator and that Laurinaitis was being victimized by McMahon, Brennan wrote in response, “Read the allegations. Read the Federal Statute. Power, control, employment supervisory capacity, dictatorial sexual demands with repercussions if not met. Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both of them.”

Jessica Rosenberg, legal counsel to former WWE and TKO Chairman Vince McMahon, later issued the following statement to 411Mania on today’s court filing by Laurinaitis:

“In January 2024, Ms. Grant, a 43-year-old with a law degree, who was in love with Mr. McMahon and devastated by their break-up, filed an outrageous and false lawsuit to ruin Mr. McMahon’s career and reputation. Now, her false allegations are slowly unraveling. Today, Mr. Laurinaitis’ attorney confirmed his client will corroborate Mr. McMahon’s account and expose the lies within the Complaint. Despite their intense efforts, Ms. Grant’s attorneys won’t be able to suppress the truth from coming out.”

The full motion filed today by Laurianitis can be read HERE.