John Laurinaitis Making First Appearance Since WWE Firing

John Laurinaitis is set for his first wrestling-related appearance since he was released from WWE. Bobby Fulton has announced that the former WWE executive will be appearing for his Big Time Collectibles over WrestleMania weekend, writing:

“John “Johnny Ace” Laurinaitis will be making his first ever appearance WrestleMania Weekend in LA, courtesy of Big Time Collectibles! More info coming soon!”

Laurinaitis hasn’t been seen since he was terminated by WWE in August as he was being investigated by their board of directors as part of their investigation into Vince McMahon’s payout to an employee that he had an intimate relationship with.