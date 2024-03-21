John Laurinaitis Responds To Lawsuit From Janel Grant, Waives Need To Be Served

Back in January, former WWE staffer Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for sex trafficking, rape and more. John Laurinaitis was also named in the suit. PWInsider reports that Laurinaitis filed a waiver of service yesterday, acknowledging that he is aware of the lawsuit and doesn’t need to be served. The paperwork was filed with the United States District Court of Connecticut.

Laurinaitis also noted that he will respond within sixty days from March 15. He is the first defendant to respond to the Court.