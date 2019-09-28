wrestling / News

WWE News: John Morrison Comments on Reports He’s Signed With WWE, Video Chronicles NXT and WWE Champions

September 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Impact John Morrison Impact Wrestling

– John Morrison took to Twitter to comment on reports that he’s signed a deal to return to WWE. After it was reported yesterday by PWInsider that Morrison had signed a deal with the company, he posted to Twitter with a pithy comment as you can see below.

It’s worth noting that while he seems to be downplaying the report, he doesn’t say he isn’t signed with the company.

– WWE posted a video looking at those stars who have won championships in both NXT and WWE in Paige, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Neville, and The Revival, among others:

