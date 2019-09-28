WWE News: John Morrison Comments on Reports He’s Signed With WWE, Video Chronicles NXT and WWE Champions

– John Morrison took to Twitter to comment on reports that he’s signed a deal to return to WWE. After it was reported yesterday by PWInsider that Morrison had signed a deal with the company, he posted to Twitter with a pithy comment as you can see below.

It’s worth noting that while he seems to be downplaying the report, he doesn’t say he isn’t signed with the company.

Thanks for the heads up @PWInsidercom 🤣 please lemme know when I’m signed with AEW- or ROH — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) September 27, 2019

– WWE posted a video looking at those stars who have won championships in both NXT and WWE in Paige, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Neville, and The Revival, among others: