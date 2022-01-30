John Morrison Details Royal Rumble Elimination Save Idea He Had In 2020

In a post on Instagram, John Morrison spoke about a pitch for a near-elimination in the Royal Rumble he had back in 2020. He also shared a video of it.

He wrote: “I came to Royal Rumble 2020 in Houston TX with a crazy idea for a near Rumble elimination- I wanted to top my near elimination from the Rumble in 2011. I settled on standing on the 2nd rope then taking a tackle or drop kick that would send me flying back- I’d back flip in the air, then save myself by landing sitting on the guard rail. I never got to do it. I’m posting this today for anyone out there thinking about saving a great idea for the perfect time. Don’t save it. The perfect time is right now- force yourself to come up with a better perfect idea. I’ll be watching tonight- rumble has always been one of my favorite PPVs. The clip in the ring is from the day of the rumble in Houston the other clips are from a gym where are repped backflips until I programming myself to flip back instead of up.”