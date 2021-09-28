John Morrison On the Evolution Of His Friendship With The Miz, How Miz Has Impacted His WWE Career

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, John Morrison discussed the evolution of his friendship with The Miz, how Miz has impacted his WWE career, and much more. You can read his comments below.

John Morrison on coming up with Johnny Drip Drip persona: “I would say I pitch a weird idea, at least one, every week. Johnny Drip Drip was my rap name for the very first rap song that Miz and I did. I got it because I like to rap to Cardi B mostly to annoy Franky [Monet], and especially if there’s a car full of her friends. Then it’s like this awful rapping that I do got me the name Johnny Drip Drip, but then it kind of moved into like who I was all the time for some reason.”

On the evolution of his friendship with The Miz and what Miz has meant to his career: “I’ll start by talking about The Miz in past tense. In the scheme of the wrestling business, there’s certain people who become really close friends, and there’s a lot of people who become friends and some you want to slap the potato chips off the table with when they’re sitting at catering. When I first met The Miz, I thought he was a real [expletive] just like everyone else. When we started tagging together, I didn’t get a real chance to talk to him, and after we had done just our first loop of live events together and we were in a car talking together, I was like – when he’s just with you and you’re talking one on one, he’s a really great guy. He’s loyal. He has the same dreams and hopes of everyone, and he really loves wrestling. He’s kind of funny, but he thinks everything I say is funny, which is a confidence booster. I was like, I think this tag team could be a lot of fun. It turned out to evolve and become more fun than I thought. I was in his wedding, he was in my wedding, and we became more than just tag team partners and co-workers – like real friends. When you’re working with somebody that you really enjoy the company of and you’re on the same wavelength and have chemistry on screen, it makes everything better. There’s a lot of tag teams out there – The Usos, The New Day. They’re not three guys who hate each other and just show up to work. The New Day, you can tell, they’re best friends, and that’s kind of how I felt working with Miz.”

