John Morrison On His Decision To Leave WWE In 2011, What Point He Considered Returning To The Company

In a recent interview on The Chris Van Vliet Show, John Morrison discussed his decision to leave WWE in 2011, what point he considered returning to the company, and much more.

John Morrison on his decision to leave WWE in 2011: “I thought I was gonna be back in a year or two. I left because I wanted to make a movie. And not just be in a movie – I’m a film major, studied at UC Davis, and that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to do the whole process – write produce, star, work on the action design. When I left, I thought that was gonna take a year, maybe two. Nope. That’s not how movies work. The whole process with coming up with an idea until release was five years. It took a really long time. I could probably do it a lot faster now because I could’ve avoided some of the pitfalls. But I had always intended to go back to WWE and as the years went by, I kept in touch. I was never on bad terms with anyone.

“I remember when they were in LA, I would visit and I wanna say 2016 or 2017 – I had a conversation and we’d love to have you back but if you’re signed with Lucha Underground, it’s probably not gonna happen. And I signed again with Lucha. It wasn’t like a screw you WWE thing, I was still not finished with post on Boone: The Bounty Hunter and had a lot of things going. Lucha Underground – I liked and I always feel like that’s an underrated show that a lot of people missed out on. They made me a really nice offer and I took it in a nervous way because you always wanna finish at the highest level and I saw having my final run at WWE. So when I hit Vince up about coming back, I was really excited when they seemed interested.”

On at what point he considered returning to WWE: “When season four of Lucha ended, they had something on their contract where the tail doesn’t stop until the episodes stopped airing. And I’d signed with Impact. When everything was free and clear, I decided I’m a free agent again – I’m completely free, no ties anywhere. I’m going to figure out where I wanna go. I talked to WWE and I talked to AEW and I had a really good conversation with Vince. They made me a really nice offer and I ended up taking it.”

On whether this is his final run in wrestling: “I’m still on like a 17-year run from when I started. So final run could mean five years, 10 years, 15 years. Who knows. That’s what I mean, whatever happens, I’d like to finish out at WWE. Hopefully in front of people.”

