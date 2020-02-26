John Morrison Not Underestimating The New Day Ahead of Super ShowDown

John Morrison spoke with Arab News for a new interview previewing his match alongside The Miz against the New Day at WWE Super ShowDown. Some highlights are below:

On his Super ShowDown match: “I’m ridiculously excited to be in Saudi Arabia, but this is the most important match since my return to WWE. Kofi and Big E (The New Day) are no joke. They are individually talented and together they are very dangerous. For The Miz and I to beat them requires 100 percent focus and for us to be on top of our game. That’s what I’m planning on doing.”

On the popularity of the event in Saudi Arabia: “An event like Super ShowDown is something that families can go to and really feel the electricity and excitement of WWE. When I was growing up watching WrestleMania and going to see WWE Live events as a kid with my dad and my friends, that’s part of the reason why I fell in love with wrestling and why I do it today. A show like Super ShowDown has the power to capture the imagination of people.”

On performing internationally: “Doing shows outside the US is so important. It is why we are called World Wrestling Entertainment. It is also a real bonding experience for the roster to travel together. I’m looking forward to spending time with everybody on this trip. The card we have for Super ShowDown is like a WrestleMania card. The people taking part are stars. These are matches you might never even see in the US.”

On the talent tryout taking place in the city: “It is an incredible opportunity and the best advice I have for people looking to take part in the tryout is to level yourself up physically and mentally, understand the business in every aspect that you can, and when you get there you’ll have nothing to worry about.”