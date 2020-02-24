John Morrison On His Goals Now That He’s Returned to WWE

In an interview with TalkSport, John Morrison spoke about what his goals in the WWE are now that he’s returned to the company after nine years. Here are highlights:

On being part of the ladder match where Joey Mercury broke his face: “If you watch the match back, we both got hit with the ladder and I was really lucky, but I didn’t see how bad Joey got hit because we basically spilled out of the ring on opposite sides. So we’re both down and I stayed down selling for quite a while. And then I started looking around for Joey because we were going to go back in the ring and start beating people up, and I didn’t see Joey. Then I looked up and I saw him at the top of the ramp being helped out by EMTs and I still didn’t realise how bad it was. So, there was a lot of improv in the match, the match finished and I was worried about Joey and what had happened. I wanted to get backstage and by the time I did, his face looked like a mummy.

They completely wrapped his head up. So I still didn’t see it until I saw a replay and I was shocked. I’ve never seen that much blood that fast come out of somebody. It was awful. I took Joey to the hospital and stayed there while he had I don’t even know how many stitches. He had his cartridge stitched together, his orbital bone was broken, he had stitches on top of the cartridge just to get his face back together too. It was rough.”

On his goals in WWE: “I’ve been thinking about this specific question a lot and clearly, the easy answer is I want to main event WrestleMania. I want to tell the best stories with the best people. I want to do those things. But those are the answers you can quantify and write down and say I did this, this and this, but this time around my goals are a little bit more hard to quantify. I want to be the best version of myself, I want to tell the best stories with the best performers and I want to create moments that people remember and makes them feel things. One of the things that bugged me a lot in my earlier run was having those ideas in your head, concrete ideas: I want to be in the main event of WrestleMania, I want to have this match with this guy. And you realize, a lot of that is out of your control. Of course I want that and that’s why I’m back. To be the best talent, to get that ‘Mania main event. But in the past, shooting for that led to some unhappy years. Staying motivated by phrasing my goals differently this time around like, instead of saying I want to main event WrestleMania, I want to put on the best showing I’ve ever had at ‘Mania. I want to be the best version I’ve ever been. I want to do better moves and by better moves I mean movement patterns and integrating those moves into a match with timing – that’s the kind of thing I want to show and achieve in this run as opposed to things you can easily write down on a piece of paper.”