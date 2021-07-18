John Morrison on His Money in the Bank Opponents ‘Hurtin’ for a Squirtin” From Him

– John Morrison appeared on today’s WWE Money in the Bank preview show for The Bump to discuss competing in the Men’s Money in the Bank match at tonight’s event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On his opponents for tonight’s Money in the Bank match: “Of course, yes, and that’s why I feel like all these guys tonight are hurtin’ for a squirtin’. Big time. Do you know what I mean? They’re about to get in the water and feel the slaughter that’s coming their way from Johnny Drip Drip and personally, this iteration of me is all about being the best version of myself. The more I think about it the more I realize the best version of me is better than everyone else… That, combined with the opportunity and pressure, and like you said, Kayla, that being on my bucket list, one of the things I really want to accomplish in my wrestling career is motivating.”

John Morrison on some possible nicknames if he wins tonight’s match: “All kinds of stuff. Mr. Moisty in the Bank. C’mon! America’s Moist Wanted is keeping things moist. You know what I’m talking about? Who got this ladder drip started? Johnny. Who’s parkour be gnarly? Johnny. Who got that famous doggy? Johnny. Who be climbing them ladders to money? Johnny. Yeah, you know, I think of that kind of stuff all the time.”

On his opponents slipping off the ladder tonight: “Oh, I’m worried about the other guys slipping off the ladder. See, think about that. I’m the only man moist enough to ride the dry slip and slide. But I got the experience. The other guys, they don’t know what to do. They’re going to be slipping and sliding all over the place like the ladders are an ice skating rink. I feel so bad for them.”